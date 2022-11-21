President conveys condolence, solidarity on deaths in Indonesia quake

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the deaths caused by the earthquake on a main island of Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the deaths caused by the earthquake on a main island of Indonesia.

According to the media reports, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur town in West Java that killed at least 62 people and injured hundreds.

The president expressed solidarity with the government and people of Indonesia and said, "Pakistan and its people stand by Indonesia in this distressing moment."He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace to the departed souls and early recovery of those injured in the calamity.