President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reaffirm to strengthen ties

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:05 PM
Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of business, infrastructure development, culture and people-to-people contacts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of business, infrastructure development, culture and people-to-people contacts.
This understanding was reached during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, First Lady/MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and senior government officials attended the meeting.
Welcoming the Crown Prince, the President said that Pakistan and UAE enjoyed long-standing people-to-people and cultural ties spanning over three generations, and emphasised the need to pass on this legacy to future generations to further cement the historic bond.
The President appreciated the remarkable development achieved by the UAE under its dynamic leadership. He expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for the UAE’s unwavering support to Pakistan and cooperation in various sectors.
He emphasized the importance of fostering closer economic and trade relations and invited UAE investors to explore new opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging sectors.
His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its cooperation with Pakistan. He said that the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during his visit reflected the trust and enduring relations between the two countries.
Later, the President conferred the award of Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of his services and unwavering support to Pakistan during a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed had been instrumental in promoting economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, besides playing a pivotal role in strengthening the long-standing and fraternal relations.
His leadership facilitated the announcement of significant investment initiatives in Pakistan’s economy, aimed at boosting key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and technology, contributing to Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.
