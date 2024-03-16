President daughter Aseefa Bibi visits ancestral graveyard

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) President of Pakistan daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits ancestral graveyard of the Baloo Ja Kuba in NawabShah

President Asif Ali Zardari daughter and candidate of NA 207 visited of the Zardari Family at Baloo Ja Kuba, along with Azra Fazual Pechuho Health and population Minister of Sindh on Saturday.

She visited the shrines of the grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari and her grandmother and also laid floral wreaths, offered “Fateha” and prayer for their “Isal-i- Sawab”.