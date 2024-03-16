President Daughter Aseefa Bibi Visits Ancestral Graveyard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) President of Pakistan daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits ancestral graveyard of the Baloo Ja Kuba in NawabShah
President Asif Ali Zardari daughter and candidate of NA 207 visited of the Zardari Family at Baloo Ja Kuba, along with Azra Fazual Pechuho Health and population Minister of Sindh on Saturday.
She visited the shrines of the grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari and her grandmother and also laid floral wreaths, offered “Fateha” and prayer for their “Isal-i- Sawab”.
Recent Stories
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attock Police apprehend two proclaimed offenders in separate cases11 seconds ago
-
HESCO officials arrested in Rs90 million scam remanded to jail10 minutes ago
-
14 eateries fined Rs 216,000 over violations20 minutes ago
-
FM reaffirms resolve to bolster ties with Turkey20 minutes ago
-
28 candidates submits nomination papers for 12 Senate seats in Punjab50 minutes ago
-
4 plots sealed over illegal commercial use50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders implementation of Negahban Ramazan package1 hour ago
-
4 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovere1 hour ago
-
Protest in Ganderbal against IIOJK authorities’ anti-people policies1 hour ago
-
36 candidates submit nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.1 hour ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme1 hour ago
-
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project1 hour ago