President dedicates Eid to COVID-hit people, medical workers, Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday dedicated his Eid to all the poor people trying to make a living in COVID-19 situation as well as the doctors and nurses struggling to protect the nation.

In a tweet, the president also dedicated the day to the coronavirus patients and those who lost their lives.

The president, who had announced to offer Eid prayer at his home as part of social distancing measure to contain COVID-19, dedicated Eid to Kashmiris enduring Indian atrocities, Indian Muslims suffering Islamophobia, to the Palestinians and to Muslim refugees of the world.

He also urged all the Pakistanis to observe social distancing, wear masks, wash their hands to ensure safety of themselves as well as their family and friends from exposure to the pandemic.

"Inshallah, Pakistan will emerge stronger," he remarked.