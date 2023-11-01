Open Menu

President Denounces Use Of Brutal Force Against Innocent Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday denounced use of brutal force against innocent Palestinians, and called for the lifting of the siege and opening of a humanitarian corridor for Palestinians.

He said that Pakistan was seriously concerned at the incessant Israeli aggression against civilians, which had killed thousands of people including women, children, and the elderly.

He stressed that the international community should condemn the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The president stated that Pakistan stood for a total withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories, including Jerusalem, as well as the establishment of an independent homeland for Palestinians with Al-Quds Sharif as its capital.

He gave these remarks during a presentation of diplomatic credentials ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Those who presented credentials to the president include Ambassador-designate of Jordan, Dr Maen A.M. Khreasat, Ambassador-designate of Holy See, Archbishop Germano Penemote Apostolic Nuncio, Ambassador-designate of Czech Republic, Ladislav Steinhubel, the High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam, Colonel (r) Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad, and the Ambassador-designate of Qatar to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak A.

E. Al-Khater.

In separate meetings with envoys, the president said that Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation in Palestine and wanted the restoration of the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine.

He highlighted that Pakistan had consistently supported the Palestine cause, and wanted a comprehensive resolution of all outstanding Arab-Israeli disputes to ensure lasting peace in the region.

The president said that Pakistan wanted to further intensify political, economic and cultural links with all friendly countries, besides increasing bilateral trade and investment relations.

He highlighted that Pakistan had established a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which provided a one window facility for investment in IT, Corporate Farming, Minerals and Energy sectors of Pakistan.

He said that foreign investors should benefit of the investment friendly policies of Pakistan and invest in these sectors.

The president also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He congratulated the envoys on their new assignments and expressed the confidence that they would further strengthen bilateral relations of their respective countries with Pakistan.

