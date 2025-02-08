President departs to Pakistan after concluding China’s visit

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday departed for Pakistan after completing a 5-day official visit to China.

During the visit, the president met with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in the Chinese city of Harbin.

During the visit, memorandums of understanding were signed between Pakistan and China for bilateral cooperation in various fields.