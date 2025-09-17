President Departs To Urumqi
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday departed to Urumqi from Shanghai, China.
At the Hongqiao International Airport, the president was seen off by Shanghai CPC Secretary Chen Jining and Chinese and Pakistani authorities, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
