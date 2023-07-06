Open Menu

President-designate COP 28 Discusses Climate Change With PM, Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 10:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of COP 28 and UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Minister for Industries and Technologies, MD and CEO of ADNOC and Chairman MASDAR visited Pakistan on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual concern during meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

During the visit, Dr. Al Jaber called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed bilateral matters as well as regional and international issues of common interest, with particular reference to the climate change agenda. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's support to the UAE for COP 28 and expressed confidence in the President-designate's stewardship of the important conference.

Dr. Al Jaber appreciated Pakistan's efforts in combating adverse effects of climate change as one of the most impacted countries. He also expressed United Arab Emirates' keen interest to invest in renewable energy projects in Pakistan. The two sides signed an MOU, in the Prime Minister's presence, outlining a roadmap of such investment in Pakistan.

Al Jaber held a meeting with Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rahman. The Minister for Climate Change congratulated the President-designate on UAE's hosting the next COP 28 and briefed him on Pakistan's concerns in the wake of global climate change. Both sides discussed prospective solutions to the problems, emanating from these changes, including operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund, created at COP 27 in Sharm-Al-Sheikh, last year.

Dr. Al Jaber also addressed diplomats, academics, students and civil society representatives at the Foreign Service Academy. Sharing his vision as the President-designate, Dr. Jaber said that COP 28 would be an inclusive and transformative platform for mitigating global climate woes. He also held a meeting with youth delegates from COP youth programme during the visit.

President-designate's visit provided an opportunity for substantive engagement between Pakistan and the UAE in important areas, including climate change and alternative energy. It would help strengthen the mutual trust and beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE on salient issues on the global agenda.

