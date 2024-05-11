President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change issue

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2024) President-designate of COP29, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev called for collective efforts to protect the environment and deal with the issue of climate change.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Saturday, he said climate change is an urgent issue.

He said his visit to Pakistan is also aimed at discussing the climate agenda.

In her remarks on the occasion, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam said Pakistan has launched initiatives such as Green Pakistan, Living Indus Basin and National Adaptation Plan to cope with the issue of climate change.

She emphasized the need for making loss and damage fund effective to help the countries vulnerable to climate cchange.