President Directs Banks To Ensure Implementation Of 2% Job Quota For Disabled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:45 PM

President directs banks to ensure implementation of 2% job quota for disabled

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday directed all banks of Pakistan to ensure implementation of disable quota in banks, train to differently abled people and give them jobs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday directed all banks of Pakistan to ensure implementation of disable quota in banks, train to differently abled people and give them jobs.

He was presiding over a meeting with Chief Executive Officers/ Presidents of the banks of Pakistan regarding "Disability" at State Bank of Pakistan Karachi, a press release issued by the President Media Office here said.

Dr. Alvi said that since disabled people were very hard-working, the institutions should encourage them including the women. They must be on priority, as the government cannot leave them alone.

"Special people are special segment, banks must help them through financial welfare programs and must ensure the government of Pakistan's two percent quota for them in the jobs," he added.

The president said, "Many private institutions have employed the disabled persons, you can ease them through special programs, and government will give you full support and help in this regard.

" Earlier, President of the State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir said in his briefing that SBP and other banks have taken many initiatives for differently abled persons like employment, ramps, wheel chair facilities in their branches and financial and credit guarantee schemes.

CEOs/Presidents of banks also suggested to take digital/ E-banking initiatives and education and skills training programs for disabled persons.

The meeting was attended by First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi, CEOs/Presidents of banks.

After the meeting President Alvi along with First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi visited the State Bank of Pakistan museum and appreciated the work of art, design and creativity at SBP gallery.

