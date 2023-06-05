UrduPoint.com

President Directs COMSATS Varsity To Allow Student To Complete Degree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

President directs COMSATS varsity to allow student to complete degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has directed COMSATS University to provide its student with a chance to complete their education as his future was at stake after the institution cancelled their admission.

The university cancelled the admission after the student had already completed 7 out of 8 semesters of his degree, a President House press release said on Monday.

COMSATS had cancelled Hammad bin Zain's admission after 3.5 years on the ground that he was not eligible for admission to the university in 2017 as he had obtained fewer marks than required.

The president said that it was surprising that the administration of the university could make such a huge error by granting him admission and then informing him, after a lapse of 3.5 years, that he was not eligible for admission.

He noted that the student paid his requisite fees for 8 semesters and diligently completed the semester course.

He added that justice demanded that COMSATS should rectify the situation by allowing the student to complete his degree program.

President Alvi gave these orders while accepting a representation filed by Hammad bin Zain (the complainant) against the orders of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM).

The complainant had filed a complaint against COMSATS before Mohtasib, stating that it was the responsibility of the University to check the eligibility criteria and that he should have been denied admission in 2017, if he did not meet the requirements.

The Mohtasib, in its decision, did not provide any relief to the complainant and only ordered COMSATS to conduct an inquiry into the whole situation and hold the guilty officers/officials responsible for their negligence.

The president rejected Wafaqi Mohtasib's decision by observing that the student was studying in the BS (business Administration) program and had already completed 3.5 years of his degree program.

He said that since there was no allegation of misrepresentation against him, the student should not be made to suffer for the negligence committed by the university's administration.

He noted that the student's time, money and efforts would be wasted due to the cancellation of his admission.

The president accepted the student's representation and directed COMSATS to restore Hammad bin Zain's admission and report compliance to the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Related Topics

Business Education Student Money 2017 Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

President receives written message from President ..

President receives written message from President of Cyprus on bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research ..

UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research becomes first member of Intern ..

5 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with cr ..

Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with crew&#039;s safe return to Earth

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members& ..

Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members&#039; export value, re-exports ..

5 minutes ago
 Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work& ..

Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work&#039; certification

20 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major ..

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major recycling initiative

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.