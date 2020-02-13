President directs envoy-designate to work for boosting Pak-Korean ties in trade, tourism

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday directed Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to South Korea Mumtaz Zahra Baloch to strive for promotion of Pak-Korean ties in the fields of trade and tourism at par with the existing potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday directed Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to South Korea Mumtaz Zahra Baloch to strive for promotion of Pak-Korean ties in the fields of trade and tourism at par with the existing potential.

The president, in a meeting with the envoy-designate here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said Pakistan and South Korea enjoyed excellent relations in various fields, which needed to be further expanded, particularly in the areas of trade and economy.

He said the current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate with the existing potential and stressed the need for pro-active measures to increase its quantum.

The president directed the ambassador-designate to apprise the Korean companies and entrepreneurs regarding the investment friendly policies of Pakistan, and encourage them to invest in various sectors like mining, agriculture, industry, information technology and others.

He also welcomed the increasing investment by the Korean companies in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.

The president also directed the ambassador-designate to work for the promotion of tourism, given Pakistan's huge potential in the sector.

He wished the envoy-designate a successful stay in South Korea and hoped that her tenure would further promote bilateral relations between the two countries.