Open Menu

President Directs EOBI To Apologize To A Retired Security Guard With Disability

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

President directs EOBI to apologize to a retired security guard with disability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday has directed the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to apologize to a retired security guard with a disability, who was not even given entry into the premises of EOBI when he went there to pursue his pension benefits case.

He said that he, as the President of Pakistan, apologized to the citizen and also asked EOBI to take a deep look at their unfriendly and anti-poor practices, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The president gave these remarks while deciding upon a representation filed by EOBI against the decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib directing the Chairman of EOBI to consider the case of Iftikhar Hussain (the complainant) in the light of relevant rules and regulations.

The complainant was a security guard working with a private security agency and during his service, he met with an accident in 2008, had his leg fractured, and became disabled.

He approached EOBI for pension but was declined payment of pension grant on the ground that his total insurable employment was less than 15 years and he was only entitled to the old-age grant.

Feeling aggrieved, he approached Wafaqi Mohtasib, which directed EOBI to consider his case and EOBI then filed a representation with the president against mohtasib's decision.

The president, in his decision, expressed displeasure that the complainant, a simple labourer (security guard), had to spend years looking for justice, which was shameful and reflected poorly on EOBI.

"The complainant has also narrated that years were spent as his file was misplaced and only found after 'Sifarish'", he added.

He expressed dismay over the fact that the differently-abled guard was not granted audience by the concerned offices and was only allowed to enter the premises after the intervention of a retired officer.

The president concluded that since EOBI's representative had assured during the hearing of the case that his grievance would be considered in accordance with the law, the order of the mohtasib was modified to the extent that instead of referring the matter to chairman EOBI, it might be placed before the adjudicating Aathority of EOBI for disposal of the matter within 30 days.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident President Of Pakistan Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

8 minutes ago
 President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

3 hours ago
 PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

12 hours ago
ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

13 hours ago
 Youth are an essential pillar for building a susta ..

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

13 hours ago
 President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

13 hours ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

13 hours ago
 Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

13 hours ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan