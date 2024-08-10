Open Menu

President Directs For Conferment Of Hilal-i-Imtiaz Upon Olympian Arshad Nadeem

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

President directs for conferment of Hilal-i-Imtiaz upon Olympian Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has directed for conferment of Hilal–i-Imtiaz upon athlete Arshad Nadeem for displaying a record-setting performance in the Paris Olympics 2024, in the category of Javelin throwing.

“The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony to be held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release, on Saturday.

Under the constitutional provision, the president can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life.

Upon the President’s directive, a letter had been dispatched by the Aiwan-e-Sadr to the Cabinet Division, in this regard.

President Zardari said that Arshad Nadeem, with his brilliant performance, had made the nation proud in the field of sports.

Nadeem’s marvelous achievement at the international level brought laurels to the nation. He had raised the name of the country in athletics, said the contents of the letter, shared by President Secretariat Press Wing with the media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Sports Paris Olympics Media Cabinet Arshad Nadeem

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan