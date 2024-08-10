President directs for conferment of Hilal-i-Imtiaz upon Olympian Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has directed for conferment of Hilal–i-Imtiaz upon athlete Arshad Nadeem for displaying a record-setting performance in the Paris Olympics 2024, in the category of Javelin throwing.

“The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony to be held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release, on Saturday.

Under the constitutional provision, the president can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life.

Upon the President’s directive, a letter had been dispatched by the Aiwan-e-Sadr to the Cabinet Division, in this regard.

President Zardari said that Arshad Nadeem, with his brilliant performance, had made the nation proud in the field of sports.

Nadeem’s marvelous achievement at the international level brought laurels to the nation. He had raised the name of the country in athletics, said the contents of the letter, shared by President Secretariat Press Wing with the media.