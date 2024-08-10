President Directs For Conferment Of Hilal-i-Imtiaz Upon Olympian Arshad Nadeem
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has directed for conferment of Hilal–i-Imtiaz upon athlete Arshad Nadeem for displaying a record-setting performance in the Paris Olympics 2024, in the category of Javelin throwing.
“The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony to be held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release, on Saturday.
Under the constitutional provision, the president can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life.
Upon the President’s directive, a letter had been dispatched by the Aiwan-e-Sadr to the Cabinet Division, in this regard.
President Zardari said that Arshad Nadeem, with his brilliant performance, had made the nation proud in the field of sports.
Nadeem’s marvelous achievement at the international level brought laurels to the nation. He had raised the name of the country in athletics, said the contents of the letter, shared by President Secretariat Press Wing with the media.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah9 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz9 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club9 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity9 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad9 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat9 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day9 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started9 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi11 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1212 hours ago