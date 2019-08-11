President directs for resolution of public woes after recent rains in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his concern over the problems being faced by the residents of Karachi after the recent rainy spell and directed that all the resources should be utilized to resolve the issues.

The president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in different rain related incidents, a press release said.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity.

The port city received heavy rainfall in the last couple of days, almost paralyzing the daily routine of life in its different areas. The rain water accumulated on various roads and inundated the low laying areas. Ran related casualties were also reported from different areas.