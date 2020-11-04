President directs HEC for distance education policy to promote e-learning

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan to formulate policy for distance learning at the earliest to encourage and promote e-learning in the country.

Chairing the meeting of newly appointed members of Board of Governors (BoG) of Virtual University at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that e-learning was cost effective and accessible which would enormously benefit the students from low-income background particularly those from rural areas.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary Federal Education, Farah Hamid Khan, Chairman NTC, Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, Principal Information Officer (PIO), Shahera Shahid, board members and senior officials of the IT ministry.

The president congratulated the newly-appointed board members and hoped that they would greatly help in ensuring good governance and improving the quality of education.

He stated that the university needed to expand its outreach as it had great potential to cover rural areas of the country.