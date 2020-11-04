UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Directs HEC For Distance Education Policy To Promote E-learning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

President directs HEC for distance education policy to promote e-learning

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan to formulate policy for distance learning at the earliest to encourage and promote e-learning in the country.

Chairing the meeting of newly appointed members of Board of Governors (BoG) of Virtual University at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that e-learning was cost effective and accessible which would enormously benefit the students from low-income background particularly those from rural areas.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary Federal Education, Farah Hamid Khan, Chairman NTC, Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, Principal Information Officer (PIO), Shahera Shahid, board members and senior officials of the IT ministry.

            The president congratulated the newly-appointed board members and hoped that they would greatly help in ensuring good governance and improving the quality of education.

He stated that the university needed to expand its outreach as it had great potential to cover rural areas of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Farah Rashid Khan HEC From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE, Malta discuss cultural cooperation

14 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

44 minutes ago

Jati Umraâ€™s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

59 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.