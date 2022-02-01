UrduPoint.com

President Directs HEC To Chalk Out Implementation Plan Over ODL

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 07:21 PM

President directs HEC to chalk out implementation plan over ODL

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to chalk out an implementation plan over the Online Distance Learning (ODL) policy at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to chalk out an implementation plan over the Online Distance Learning (ODL) policy at the earliest.

Underlining the importance of virtual education, the president said universities should increase the component of virtual education, so that a maximum number of students could benefit from the cheaper mode of learning.

He made these remarks during a briefing on the National University of Technology (NUTECH), Islamabad, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The meeting was attended by the faculty members of NUTECH, HEC representatives, and senior government officials.

President Alvi said the universities were required to focus on skill development and IT (information technology) to overcome the technological gap and put the country on the fast track of development.

He further emphasised upon the need for promoting international skills in collaboration with the foreign universities and training institutes, which would greatly help in the learning and professional development of the country's workforce.

Rector Lt. Gen. (retd) Khalid Asghar briefed the meeting about the academic programmes being offered by NUTECH in various engineering fields.

It was informed that NUTECH had planned to offer programmes in Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and other fields of engineering and IT.

He highlighted that the university was focusing on providing high-quality technical education and marketable skills enabling the youth of the country to get employment.

He also briefed the meeting about the future plans and development of the online education support system at NUTECH.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Education HEC National University From Government Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

South Korean Arms Manufacturer to Supply Egypt Wit ..

South Korean Arms Manufacturer to Supply Egypt With K9 Howitzers in $1.65Bln Dea ..

22 seconds ago
 Kashmir Day - Ulema to highlight Indian atrocities ..

Kashmir Day - Ulema to highlight Indian atrocities in Friday sermons: Ashrafi

24 seconds ago
 Artists to perform in Punjab talent hunt contests ..

Artists to perform in Punjab talent hunt contests from Feb 3

25 seconds ago
 CPI inflation rise to 12.96% in January

CPI inflation rise to 12.96% in January

28 seconds ago
 110 beggars caught

110 beggars caught

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan paying more attention to development of w ..

Pakistan paying more attention to development of winter sports: Global Times

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>