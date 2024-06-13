Open Menu

President Directs Insurance Ombudsman To Ensure Prompt Relief To Aggrieved Policyholders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday directed the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) to provide speedy and free of charge justice to the aggrieved insurance policyholders against the maladministration of insurance companies.

He said that FIO needed to enhance its outreach and ensure quick disposal of complaints so that a maximum number of citizens could be provided monetary relief.

The president expressed these views while talking to the newly-appointed Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Mumtaz Ali Shah, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, President Zardari highlighted the need to create awareness about the role of FIO in providing justice to aggrieved policyholders in the settlement of insurance claims.

He also advised the FIO to use modern technology and ICT tools to increase the disposal of complaints.

Earlier, the president administered the oath of office to Mumtaz Ali Shah as the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, at an oath-taking ceremony, held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Mumtaz Ali Shah is a retired Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officer who previously served in various positions throughout his career. He retired from PAS in March 2022 as Sindh Chief Secretary.

