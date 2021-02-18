UrduPoint.com
President Directs Prompt Disbursement Of Welfare Fund To Support Needy Artists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday instructed for prompt disbursement of Artists Welfare Fund to provide timely financial support to the artists in dire need of financial assistance.

Chairing the 11th Meeting of the Steering Committee for Artists Welfare Fund here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president underscored the need for improving the eligibility criteria for the disbursement of fund among the artists, a President House press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Nausheen Javaid Amjad, and Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid.

Dr Ali Jan, Abaseen Yousafzai, Sultan Allana, Misbah Khalid, Khalid Anam, Adeel Hashmi and Roshan Khursheed Bharucha participated through video link.

The president emphasized that the artists, who were facing financial and health problems, deserved to be supported as they played an important role in promoting the soft and positive image of the country.

He advised that the meeting of steering committee should be convened on a quarterly basis so as to expeditiously address the problems being faced by the artists.

