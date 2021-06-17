UrduPoint.com
President Directs To Explore Possibilities To End Water Shortage In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:36 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his concerns over the water shortage in the metropolis and directed to take steps to cope with the issue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his concerns over the water shortage in the metropolis and directed to take steps to cope with the issue.

He was chairing a meeting here at the Governor House, which discussed water related issues, including K4 and TP-4 projects, in detail, according to a press release.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Members of the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and Firdous Shamim Naqvi as well as a five-member team of experts from HUBCO attended the meeting.

The president also directed to explore the possibilities of having a desalination plant.

besides other necessary steps and arrangements to overcome water shortage problem.

A team was also formed for expert advice and implementation of the recommendations to the effect.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the president with reference to available water resources, ongoing projects and new schemes.

The president was also informed about possible installation of Reverse Osmosis plants in the targeted areas of the Sindh province, including Karachi.

