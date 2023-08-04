President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with profit to fraud victim

President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the United Bank Ltd (UBL) to refund defrauded amount along with profit to a fraud victim and to remove the inherent flaws in their system to prevent online fraud and fraudulent transactions

He also instructed the Bank to educate their customers about the pros and cons of online funds transfer facility before activating digital banking.

The president gave these remarks while deciding upon a representation filed by UBL against the decision of Banking Mohtasib directing it to refund Rs 79,500 to Abdul Rauf (the complainant), whose account was fraudulently debited through the Inter-Bank Funds Transfer (IBFT) facility, a President House press release said Friday.

He urged banks to comply with the relevant rules and regulations of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regarding online funds transfer facility, customer consent and authentication of transactions.

The president also asked the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan to approach the SBP and other banks that on the rejection of complaints about disputed transactions, the customers concerned should be informed in a simple letter that they could approach the institution of Banking Mohtasib for relief.

The respective complainant had received a call from a phone number similar to the bank's helpline, and the caller introduced himself as the Bank's representative and asked for his banking details/credentials, which he provided.

Later, his account was debited with a total amount of Rs 79,500 through IBFT even though he had never activated the Internet Banking Facility.

He approached the Bank to retrieve his lost amount but to no avail. Feeling aggrieved, he raised the matter with Banking Mohtasib , which passed the orders in his favour.

The Bank, then, filed a representation with the president against the Mohtasib's decision.

Before deciding upon the representation, the president held a hearing of the case, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, in which the complainant and the UBL's representative appeared.

The UBL's representative contended that 16 transactions of multiple small amounts were conducted from the complainant's bank account. He further said that the complainant should have kept his personal credentials secure and the Bank could not be held responsible for the disputed transactions as the customer himself shared his banking information with the caller.

The president pointed out that the Bank was confusing two different steps with each other as the first step was obtaining the customer's consent for availing IBFT facility and the second step was the customer's authentication before conducting the banking transaction.

He said that the Bank had opened this channel without the customer's consent, without informing him about the pros and cons of the facility, even though he was not familiar with digital banking.

He added that without the default opening of the IBFT facility, the fraud would not have been possible.

In his decision, the president held that the Bank did not comply with the SBP's directives which made it clear that the customer's consent had to be obtained, and non-compliance on the UBL's part amounted to maladministration.

He, therefore, rejected the Bank's representation and further asked the UBL to improve its system and provide information to customers at the time of opening the bank accounts.

He directed the UBL to refund Rs 79,500 to the customer along with the profit within 30 days.