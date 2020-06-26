President directs Virtual University to devise five-year outreach, marketing plan

President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday directed the management of Virtual University (VU) to devise a five year plan aimed at increasing the institution's outreach and global marketing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday directed the management of Virtual University (VU) to devise a five year plan aimed at increasing the institution's outreach and global marketing.

Chairing a meeting on Virtual University of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the university could play a greater role in providing education through better utilization of innovative Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Technology Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary to President Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Acting Rector Virtual University Naeem Tariq and faculty members of the university.

The president urged the university to increase its pace and improve access to higher education by adopting innovative strategy to take Pakistan ahead in the area of education.

The Acting Rector of the University Naeem Tariq briefed the president about the role of VU in promotion of education in the country. He said the VU provided affordable education to students all over the country through ICTs.

While appreciating the role of VU in providing cost-effective education, the president said the university had been playing significant role in providing distant education in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the pandemic had opened huge market for e-learning universities and the management of VU needed to capitalize on emerging opportunities.