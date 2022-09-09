UrduPoint.com

President Dr Alvi Condoles Demise Of Queen Elizabeth

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 12:34 AM

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal family, the Government and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal family, the Government and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain.

In a statement, he said that her departure has left an immense vacuum, difficult to be filled in times to come.

He said, she ascended the throne at a very young age but showed maturity, character, determination, and commitment of the highest order which had made her one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the world.

He said that her inspiring leadership qualities propelled her to the status of great and beneficent ruler that would be remembered in golden words in the annals of world history.

He offered his sincere and heartfelt prayers for the departed soul.

He further said that his thoughts go out to the Royal family members and people of Great Britain at this time of sorrow.

Related Topics

World Young Gold Family Government Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

2 minutes ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

3 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

3 minutes ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

3 minutes ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

7 minutes ago
 US Issues New Iran-Related Sanctions on 1 Person, ..

US Issues New Iran-Related Sanctions on 1 Person, 4 Entities - Treasury Departme ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.