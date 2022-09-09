President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal family, the Government and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal family, the Government and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain.

In a statement, he said that her departure has left an immense vacuum, difficult to be filled in times to come.

He said, she ascended the throne at a very young age but showed maturity, character, determination, and commitment of the highest order which had made her one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the world.

He said that her inspiring leadership qualities propelled her to the status of great and beneficent ruler that would be remembered in golden words in the annals of world history.

He offered his sincere and heartfelt prayers for the departed soul.

He further said that his thoughts go out to the Royal family members and people of Great Britain at this time of sorrow.