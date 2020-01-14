President Dr Alvi said Pakistan could make immense progress by utilizing its research knowledge in the field of applied sciences

"Knowledge can give us quantum jump to meet the challenges of contemporary world including in medical and bio-sciences, aero-sciences and cyber security," he said.

He stressed the need for instrumenting scientific technology in a manner where humanity rose above nationhood and race.

"Scientific progress should be for the benefit of mankind with research leading towards common goals, for example addressing the challenge of global warming since polluted skies have no borders," he said.

He said concerns existed on how the societies were going to handle advancement in sciences, particularly in domain of artificial intelligence.

He mentioned possibilities of errors, software glitches or a major hacking which he said could cause catastrophic destruction as in case of dealing with nuclear weapons.

Also, he said, fake news using technological tools had possibility of influencing opinions through bombardment of even subliminal messages for political gains.

The conference from January 14-18 will conduct activities in nine areas including aerostructure, biosciences, control and signal processing, cyber security and assurance technologies, fluid dynamics, medical sciences, underwater technologies and wireless communication and radar.

