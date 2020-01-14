UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Alvi Said Pakistan Could Make Immense Progress By Utilizing Its Research Knowledge In The Field

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:18 PM

President Dr Alvi said Pakistan could make immense progress by utilizing its research knowledge in the field

President Dr Alvi said Pakistan could make immense progress by utilizing its research knowledge in the field of applied sciences

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Alvi said Pakistan could make immense progress by utilizing its research knowledge in the field of applied sciences.

"Knowledge can give us quantum jump to meet the challenges of contemporary world including in medical and bio-sciences, aero-sciences and cyber security," he said.

He stressed the need for instrumenting scientific technology in a manner where humanity rose above nationhood and race.

"Scientific progress should be for the benefit of mankind with research leading towards common goals, for example addressing the challenge of global warming since polluted skies have no borders," he said.

He said concerns existed on how the societies were going to handle advancement in sciences, particularly in domain of artificial intelligence.

He mentioned possibilities of errors, software glitches or a major hacking which he said could cause catastrophic destruction as in case of dealing with nuclear weapons.

Also, he said, fake news using technological tools had possibility of influencing opinions through bombardment of even subliminal messages for political gains.

The conference from January 14-18 will conduct activities in nine areas including aerostructure, biosciences, control and signal processing, cyber security and assurance technologies, fluid dynamics, medical sciences, underwater technologies and wireless communication and radar.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Nuclear Progress January From Race Hacking

Recent Stories

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

3 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

6 minutes ago

“My City_My Race” campaign hopes to see a reco ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Arab Republic of Egypt’s A ..

6 minutes ago

San Francisco, San Jose listed in top 25 world's b ..

17 seconds ago

How a mother-daughter pair making a mark in cricke ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.