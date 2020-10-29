President Dr Arif Alv urges Muslim world leaders' joint call against blasphemy

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi urged the Muslim world leaders to put forth a unanimous demand before the international organizations to ensure sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and desist from the blasphemy and desecration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi urged the Muslim world leaders to put forth a unanimous demand before the international organizations to ensure sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and desist from the blasphemy and desecration.

In his message to the nation on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) being observed Friday, the president said that the condemnable incidents of blasphemy in the West, had invited the wrath of Muslims across the globe.

Such incidents, he said, created disintegration and also violated the spirit of interfaith harmony and dialogue, he added.

He said it was essential to spread the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and true message of the Holy Quran in order to better tackle Islamophobia and highlight real spirit of islam.

Referring to the growing threat from second wave of coronavirus in the country, the president advised the people to adhere to anti-COIVD precautions, particularly during Milad processions to prevent spread of the disease.

The president greeted the countrymen on Eid Mailadun Nabi (PBUH) marking the Holy Prophet's birth anniversary who, he said, had purged the society of ignorance and oppression.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was sent as mercy for the whole mankind and the humanity's real success lied in adhering to his teachings.

The president viewed that Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings were a role model for the humanity besides being essential for a better understanding of Islam.

He said in the early Islamic history, the Holy Quran and the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were the only sources to attract people towards Islam.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings taught peace, brotherhood and mutual respect to the people. Even during the battles, he had set moral bindings, ensured rights to slaves, women and helpless people, besides providing a basis for interfaith harmony.

Considering their importance, he said all the followers must play their role to promote the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) besides reflecting the same in their lives.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to make all the countrymen truly follow the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings as well as for the progress and prosperity of the country.