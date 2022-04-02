UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Accepts Resignations Of Three Ministers; Assigns Fawad Ch Law Ministry Portfolio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 12:03 AM

President Dr Arif Alvi accepts resignations of three ministers; assigns Fawad Ch Law Ministry portfolio

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday accepted the resignations of three federal ministers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday accepted the resignations of three federal ministers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The ministers who had resigned from their respective offices included Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Nasim, Science and Technology Minister Aminul Haq and Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The president accepted the said resignations on the prime minister's advice under clause (3) or Article 92 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the president also assigned an additional portfolio of Law Minister to Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who would replace Farogh Nasim.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Prime Minister Technology Law Minister Tariq Bashir Muslim From Housing Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing Wor ..

Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing World Economy

56 seconds ago
 Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline ..

Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline Capacity for Night Transit - ..

57 seconds ago
 Russia to Respond to Expulsion of Embassy's First ..

Russia to Respond to Expulsion of Embassy's First Secretary From Bulgaria - Zakh ..

1 minute ago
 US Charges 12 Individuals With Interstate Gun Traf ..

US Charges 12 Individuals With Interstate Gun Trafficking Conspiracy - Attorney ..

1 minute ago
 Erdogan Calls Herzog to Condemn Latest Terrorist A ..

Erdogan Calls Herzog to Condemn Latest Terrorist Attacks in Israel - Tel Aviv

24 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate ..

Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate hike

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.