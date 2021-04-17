UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Administers Oath To Federal Ministers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:04 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi administers oath to federal ministers

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday administered oath to the newly appointed federal ministers in a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday administered oath to the newly appointed Federal ministers in a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Those who took oath of the office of their respective ministries included Shaukat Fayaz Tareen and Senator Shibli Faraz.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Shaukat Fayaz Tareen as Minister for Finance and Revenue while Senator Shibli Faraz was given the portfolio of Minister for Science and Technology.

