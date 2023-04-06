Close
President Dr Arif Alvi Advises Children To Work Hard For Progress, Success

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 08:58 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi advises children to work hard for progress, success

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday advised the children to work hard as it was inevitable to achieve progress and success in life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday advised the children to work hard as it was inevitable to achieve progress and success in life.

The president, addressing an Iftar reception he hosted for the orphan children here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, urged them to inculcate in them the characteristics of compassion, love as well as show respect to their elders.

He told the gathering that in the Holy Quran, Allah Almighty had asked for treating the orphan children well.

He reiterated that hard work would open up new avenues for progress in their practical lives.

Drawing a similarity with Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), the president said the Holy Prophet had also lost his father in his childhood.

He also cited a Quranic verse saying, "Did He not find you an orphan and give (you) refuge? referring to the orphanhood of the Holy Prophet in the childhood.

The president, who mixed up with the children told them that the Presidency actually belonged to them as he was there for a specified term.

Earlier, in his address, Chairman of Pakistan Orphans Care Forum Abdul Shakoor told the gathering that 15th of Ramazan was observed as Orphans Day.

He said around 18 welfare organisations were supporting the education, health, food and other needs of over four million orphan children across Pakistan.

He also called for the coordinate efforts at government and national level to support the orphan children in their upbringing and providing them maximum opportunities to excel in their respective lives.

