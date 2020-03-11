UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr. Arif Alvi And Prime Minister Imran Khan Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Wing Commander Nauman Akram In PAF Fighter Jet Crash

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:41 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over martyrdom of Wing Commander Nauman Akram in PAF fighter jet crash

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed their deep grief over the martyrdom of Wing Commander Nauman Akram as a result of PAF fighter jet crash in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed their deep grief over the martyrdom of Wing Commander Nauman Akram as a result of PAF fighter jet crash in the Federal capital.

The President and the Prime Minister in their separate messages prayed for the departed soul and forthe fortitude of the deceased family.

According to a Spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force, a PAF F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad on Wednesday during the rehearsal of March 23 annual parade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister March Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.71 a barrel T ..

13 minutes ago

Farmer among 2 murdered, 1 injured in separate inc ..

3 minutes ago

ECC enhances wheat support price to Rs1400 per 40k ..

3 minutes ago

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

3 minutes ago

ATC rejects bail of Mian Tariq; a prime suspect in ..

1 minute ago

Anti polio campaign to start from March 16

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.