President Dr Arif Alvi And Prime Minister Imran Khan Grieved Over Death Of FM's Sister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:44 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of FM's sister

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In their separate messages, both prayed for the rest of departed soul in peace and grant of patience to the bereaved family.

President Alvi in his tweet said, "I am sorry to hear about the death of the sister of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. May her soul rest in peace. My condolence to the entire family."Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his deepest condolences to the family in time of grief.

