President Dr Arif Alvi appeals to nation, politicians to set aside differences & fight COVID-19

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday appealed to the nation, including politicians, to set aside mutual differences and help each other in fighting COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday appealed to the nation, including politicians, to set aside mutual differences and help each other in fighting COVID-19.

"We must rise to meet challenge of Coronavirus in Pakistan. Forget all differences and start helping the people," the president said in a tweet.

President Alvi said: "In this war, everything else is secondary because this has to be fought by every family in every home. Ensure your personal safety and then help others." "I have made hundreds of calls, urging all politicians to set aside their differences, to Ulema to use theirvast human resources and goodwill to spread message of care, to media houses to give more time, to allChief Ministers to ensure administration efficiency, to Governors, and many influencers for help," he said.

