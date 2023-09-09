Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Appoints Dr Kausar As Federal Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 07:29 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday appointed Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik as the federal minister in the caretaker federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday appointed Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik as the Federal minister in the caretaker federal cabinet.

The President made the appointment on the advice of the caretaker prime minister under Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution.

