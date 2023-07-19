President Dr Arif Alvi appoints five private members of BISP Board

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of five private members of the Board of Benazir Income Support Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of five private members of the Board of Benazir Income Support Program.

The newly appointed board members include Dr Muhamamd Amjad Saqib, Barrister Ayesha Haq, Dr Qaiser Bengali, Haris Gazdar and Dr Abdul Qayyum Sulehri.

The president approved the appointment on the prime minister's advice under sections 5 and 8 of the BISP Act.