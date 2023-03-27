UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Appoints Mansoor Usman As New Attorney General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 08:44 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday accepted the resignation of Attorney General of Pakistan Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi and appointed Mansoor Usman Awan as the new attorney general

The president accepted the resignation and made the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under article 100 of the Constitution.

