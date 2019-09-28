UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Appreciates Issues Raised By PM At Global Forum

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:13 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi appreciates issues raised by PM at global forum

President Dr Arif Alvi here on Saturday appreciated that issues genuinely linked to safety and stability of the world were effectively articulated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the United Nations General Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi here on Saturday appreciated that issues genuinely linked to safety and stability of the world were effectively articulated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing an event with regard to alternative and safe energy resources in the country, he said Imran Khan had raised the issue of climate change at the onset of his speech which reflected his understanding and seriousness to brave the challenge.

"In fact he, as the leader of people, has already started to counter the threat by initiating billion tree campaign and also focusing on its further expansion," he said.

Elaborating the issue of Money Laundering, Islamophobia and Kashmir, the Prime Minister was said to had also made his point as how they were inter-linked with implications for the international environment, the President expressed.

President Arif Alvi said it was said to be equally heartening that Pakistan's role to address issues like corruption committed by elite, establishment of peace and stability in the region were also duly highlighted to help world understand genuineness of Pakistan towards promotion of international peace. The issues raised by Prime Minister Imran Khan were in a good context as they were not only relevant but also inter-linked with equal attention to remind the world community about associatedrisks if ignored by the world, he concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister World United Nations Money Event Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

EU and WWF to celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

11 minutes ago

ANF seizes 1440 kg drugs, rounded up five drug ped ..

7 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

7 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid lauds PM for presenting Kashmir issu ..

7 minutes ago

Excise and Taxation department to launch crackdown ..

2 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Fire on Tankers in Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.