President Dr Arif Alvi appreciates issues raised by PM at global forum

President Dr Arif Alvi here on Saturday appreciated that issues genuinely linked to safety and stability of the world were effectively articulated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the United Nations General Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi here on Saturday appreciated that issues genuinely linked to safety and stability of the world were effectively articulated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing an event with regard to alternative and safe energy resources in the country, he said Imran Khan had raised the issue of climate change at the onset of his speech which reflected his understanding and seriousness to brave the challenge.

"In fact he, as the leader of people, has already started to counter the threat by initiating billion tree campaign and also focusing on its further expansion," he said.

Elaborating the issue of Money Laundering, Islamophobia and Kashmir, the Prime Minister was said to had also made his point as how they were inter-linked with implications for the international environment, the President expressed.

President Arif Alvi said it was said to be equally heartening that Pakistan's role to address issues like corruption committed by elite, establishment of peace and stability in the region were also duly highlighted to help world understand genuineness of Pakistan towards promotion of international peace. The issues raised by Prime Minister Imran Khan were in a good context as they were not only relevant but also inter-linked with equal attention to remind the world community about associatedrisks if ignored by the world, he concluded.