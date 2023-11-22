- Home
President Dr Arif Alvi Approves Conferment Of Nishan- E-Pakistan On Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to conferment of country’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.
Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin is the 53rd Da’i al-Mutlaq and head of Mumbai-based Dawoodi Bohras, President of Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Wednesday.
The president approved the conferment of civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution and the Decorations Act 1975.