Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Approves Elevation Of Justice Musarrat Hilali To SC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi approves elevation of Justice Musarrat Hilali to SC

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the elevation of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the elevation of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The president approved the appointment under Article 175 A(13) of the Constitution, a President House statement said.

Meanwhile, the president also approved the appointment of Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar as the Scholar Judge of the Federal Shariat Court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hott ..

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hotter Days Expected Ahead - NCEP

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles Fida ..

6 minutes ago
 Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffe ..

Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffers in Pyrenees

6 minutes ago
 COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman ..

COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman's invitation

10 minutes ago
 IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Nu ..

IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Number of Migrants in Distress i ..

10 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis M ..

Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organize ..

10 minutes ago
UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pr ..

UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pressure From West - Oil Ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt vows to promote religious tourism across coun ..

Govt vows to promote religious tourism across country: Dr Ramesh

10 minutes ago
 US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizin ..

US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizing Commercial Tankers Near Coas ..

10 minutes ago
 Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - ..

Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - President

7 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Reques ..

Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months A ..

7 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian ..

OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian Energy Week in October

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan