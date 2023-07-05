President Dr Arif Alvi approves elevation of Justice Musarrat Hilali to SC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the elevation of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The president approved the appointment under Article 175 A(13) of the Constitution, a President House statement said.

Meanwhile, the president also approved the appointment of Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar as the Scholar Judge of the Federal Shariat Court.