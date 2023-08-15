Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Approves PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 08:12 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023.

The president approved the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

