President Dr Arif Alvi Approves Rs 0.2 Mln For Welfare Of Legendary Deeba Khanum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:42 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved Rs 0.2 million for the country's legendary film actor Deeba Khanum out of the welfare fund for artists.

The President telephoned Deeba Khanum and inquired about her health

The President telephoned Deeba Khanum and inquired about her health.

Deeba Khanum was one of the leading film actresses during 1960s and 1970s in urdu and Punjabi films.

