President Dr. Arif Alvi Arrives In Azerbaijan To Attend NAM Summit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:38 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived in Azerbaijan on Friday to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit being held in Baku

He was welcomed at the Baku International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmedov.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and President Alvi on this occasion also exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Ali Ahmedov thanked President Alvi for visiting Azerbaijan to attend the Summit, a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said.

The President will be meeting several heads of state during his visit, including President of Azerbaijan, President of Afghanistan, President of Iran and Prime Minister of Malaysia.

NAM was established in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. It is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

