President Dr Arif Alvi Arrives In Quetta On Day-long Visit

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:57 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit.

Governor Balochsitan (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai received the President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :

Governor Balochsitan (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai received the President.

Federal Minister for food Security Syed Fakhar Imam accompanied the President.

Later, President Arif Alvi and the Governor Balochistan held a meeting and discussed overall situation of the province and ongoing development projects in the province, the President House said.

