President Dr Arif Alvi arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit.

Governor Balochsitan (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai received the President.

Federal Minister for food Security Syed Fakhar Imam accompanied the President.

Later, President Arif Alvi and the Governor Balochistan held a meeting and discussed overall situation of the province and ongoing development projects in the province, the President House said.

