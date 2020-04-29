President Dr Arif Alvi arrives in Quetta to inspect measures against COVID-19

President Dr Arif Alvi arrived in Quetta on Wednesday to personally monitor the measures by provincial government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi arrived in Quetta on Wednesday to personally monitor the measures by provincial government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan received the president on his arrival in the provincial capital.

President Alvi later chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on steps taken to control the virus and treatment of affected persons.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Shah, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority General Muhammad Afzal, Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan, Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf and senior officials.