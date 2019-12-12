UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Asks HC-designate To Seek Bangladesh's Support On SAARC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:57 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi asks HC-designate to seek Bangladesh's support on SAARC

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday, stressing to strengthen of bilateral relations with Bangladesh, urged upon the High Commissioner-designate to make efforts to get its cooperation in holding of next summit of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday, stressing to strengthen of bilateral relations with Bangladesh, urged upon the High Commissioner-designate to make efforts to get its cooperation in holding of next summit of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in Islamabad.

The Foreign Office earlier the same day had stated that all member countries except India were willing for holding of 19th SAARC summit.

Talking to High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President emphasized the importance of high-level interaction with Bangladesh for strong bilateral ties.

President Alvi said Pakistan and Bangladesh were bound by fraternal relations and religious affinity, with a shared history, which provided a solid foundation for this relationship.

He emphasized that both countries needed to move ahead given their challenges and become source of strength for each other.

The President highlighted the need to improve existing institutional mechanisms to enhance trade.

He also asked the High-Commissioner to exert all-out efforts to highlight Pakistan's tourism potential.

President Alvi said India's claims of a secular state, had vociferously been belied by the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, recently passed in Indian parliament, which made it clear to the world that minorities in India, especially Muslims, faced insecurity and discrimination.

He called upon Pakistan's envoys to highlight the true perspective of Kashmir issue and serious human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces.

