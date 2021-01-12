UrduPoint.com
President Dr. Arif Alvi Asks NAVTTC To Design Special Training Modules For Disabled

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:25 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and asked National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to design special training modules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and asked National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to design special training modules.

Chairing a meeting on vocational training for differently-abled persons here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President stressed providing these people skilled-based training so that they could contribute to the development of society.

The President emphasized the need for financial inclusion of PWDs as well as bringing them into mainstream of education system.

He said that the financial and educational inclusion of PWDs, who constitute almost 15 percent of the country's population, was a major challenge and it was the shared responsibility of society to play its role for their welfare by providing them skills and jobs to make them productive citizens of the country.

He also stressed the need for collaborative efforts by the Federal and provincial governments as well as the civil society to work for the skills development of differently-abled persons.

Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan gave a presentation on the initiatives, taken by NAVTCC to create an enabling environment for PWDs.

He highlighted that plans were afoot to provide marketable skills, high-technical training and assistive technology to differently-abled persons.

