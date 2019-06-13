UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi, Brother-in-law Passes Away In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:52 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi, brother-in-law passes away in Karachi

Dr Rashid Ahmed, the brother-in-law of President Dr Arif Alvi, passed away in Karachi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Dr Rashid Ahmed, the brother-in-law of President Dr Arif Alvi, passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased will be held at Sultan Mosque, DHA Phase in Karachi after Asar prayer.

Dr Rashid Ahmed was a renowned radiologist and patron-in-chief of Pakistan Journal of Radiology. He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his illustrious services by President of Pakistan in 2017.

