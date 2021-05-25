UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Calls Families Of N. Waziristan Martyrs To Pay Tribute

Tue 25th May 2021

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of the security personnel, martyred in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan and paid tribute to their sacrifices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of the security personnel, martyred in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan and paid tribute to their sacrifices.

The president talked to the families of Captain Faheem Abbas, Sepoy Naeem Shah and Sepoy Shafiullah and prayed for the souls of martyrs for their elevated ranks in heavens.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of patience to the families of martyrs.

The security personnel were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in theDosalli area of North Waziristan tribal district earlier this month.

