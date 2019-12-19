UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President, Dr Arif Alvi Calls For Creating Awareness To Educate People About Various Diseases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:16 PM

President, Dr Arif Alvi calls for creating awareness to educate people about various diseases

President, Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for creating awareness in a well-organized manner to educate the people about various diseases and their prevention

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) President, Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for creating awareness in a well-organized manner to educate the people about various diseases and their prevention.Addressing the 14th National Thalassemia Conference and Workshop in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he said Thalassemia can be prevented through adopting precautionary measures.

He urged the media to create proper awareness with regard to the societal issues including thalassemia, hepatitis and depression.The President said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given top priority to the health sector and the government has also increased the budget of Ehsaas program and health related programs, that is heartening.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Budget Rawalpindi Media Government Top Depression Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE Government determined to develop AI, MBZUAI te ..

4 minutes ago

Rupee little changed in Karachi

3 minutes ago

2 policemen arrested, drugs worth billion of rupe ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) withdraws contempt of ..

3 minutes ago

PM's address to Global Refugee Forum highlighted ..

3 minutes ago

I have faith in judicial system: Musharraf

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.