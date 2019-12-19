President, Dr Arif Alvi calls for creating awareness to educate people about various diseases

President, Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for creating awareness in a well-organized manner to educate the people about various diseases and their prevention

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) President, Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for creating awareness in a well-organized manner to educate the people about various diseases and their prevention.Addressing the 14th National Thalassemia Conference and Workshop in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he said Thalassemia can be prevented through adopting precautionary measures.

He urged the media to create proper awareness with regard to the societal issues including thalassemia, hepatitis and depression.The President said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given top priority to the health sector and the government has also increased the budget of Ehsaas program and health related programs, that is heartening.