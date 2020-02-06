UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Calls For Taking Care Of Children In Terms Of Nutrition To Save From Stunting

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for taking care of children in terms of their nutrition so that they can be saved from stunting and malnutrition.Addressing National Nutrition Conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said malnutrition is present in every class because variety of eating is very narrow.

He said stunting is a big issue in Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in this regard, also gave awareness to the nation in his speech.The President said we will have to adopt the natural ways of fulfilling our nutritional needs for healthy growth of our society.He said defining the timelines regarding nutrition and ensuring their implementation is of vital importance to deal with the issues of malnutrition.

More Stories From Pakistan

