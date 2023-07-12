(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community, especially the international human rights organizations and the United Nations' human rights machinery, to take cognizance of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He called upon the global bodies to ensure peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

In a message on 92nd Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Martyrs' Day) being observed on July 13, the president said that on the solemn occasion, he paid homage to the 22 Kashmiri martyrs, who rendered the ultimate sacrifice while braving the indiscriminate firing by the Dogra forces in 1931.

He further said that as they honoured the invaluable sacrifices of the heroes of 1931 as well as all innocent Kashmiris who had laid down their lives in their this just struggle, they once again urged India to immediately halt repression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), cease all human rights violations, release all political prisoners, lift the military siege, stop its attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their legitimate right to self-determination.

On the somber day, he said, the people of Pakistan joined their Kashmiri brethren in commemorating the sacrifice of the Martyrs of 1931.

Regrettably, the president noted that Kashmiris were still struggling against India's illegal occupation. Even today, over 900,000-strong Indian occupation forces continued to hold the Kashmiri people hostage to perpetuate their wrongful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The president said India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 were yet another attempt to strip the Kashmiri people of their distinct identity and turn them into a minority in their own land.

"Subsequent to these measures, hurting the sentiments of the Kashmiris, India scrapped the regional public holiday on Kashmir Martyrs' Day, which had been observed every year since 1948. India also discontinued the traditional Guard of Honour ceremony at the Martyrs' Graveyard."***EMBARGOED TILL 2359HRS on Wednesday***