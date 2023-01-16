UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Condemns Killing Of Ex-SCBA President Latif Afridi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 08:08 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi condemns killing of ex-SCBA president Latif Afridi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday condemned the killing of former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday condemned the killing of former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi.

Expressing deep grief over the incident, the president sympathised with the bereaved family, a President House statement said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieved family to bear the loss with fortitude

